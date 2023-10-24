Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with the armed carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and another carjacking on the same night.

On Oct. 16, officers responded to reports of carjackings in the 1000 block of Race Street and the 1800 block of Carondelet Street.

Following an investigation, NOPD officials said detectives identified 18-year-old Ahmad Seals and a 16-year-old boy as suspects. They were arrested with the help of the FBI and the Louisiana State Police.

The 16-year-old faces three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, a charge of juvenile in illegal possession of a firearm and possessing a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence.

Seals faces three counts of principle to armed robbery.

