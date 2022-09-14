Disclaimer: All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish.

Investigators said they found the suspects’ vehicle, which was stolen out of Meridian, in the parking lot of Corner Market Food Store in Magnolia.

According to deputies, an individual later identified as Kasey Weatherspoon exited the vehicle and went into the store.

They said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jessica Penton, sped away onto Highway 48 East. An investigator chased Penton. Investigators said Penton collided with another vehicle, lost control and crashed on Magnolia-Progress Road.

The crash also caused the investigator to leave the road and collide with a tree. The investigator suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises.

Deputies said Penton ran into the woods and was arrested by Pike County deputies and Magnolia police.

Investigators conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle at the tow yard. They said they recovered a gun that was also stolen out of Meridian and items that were stolen from the burglary in St. Tammany Parish.

During a search of the suspect’s home on Leroy Coney Road, deputies said they recovered more items from the burglary in St. Tammany Parish.

Both Weatherspoon and Penton were taken into custody and booked into the Pike County Jail.

Weatherspoon was charged with Receiving Stolen Property with a $1,000.00 Surety Bond.

Penton was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm X2, Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon X3, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession, Sale, Transfer of a Stolen Firearm.

Penton was also wanted out of St. Tammany Parish, Meridian, Louisiana Department of Corrections and Walthall County for Felony Fleeing. Her bond was set at $60,000.