Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are accused of theft in the St. Roch neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened on the Fourth of July. Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Agriculture Street after several items, including a wheelbarrow, were reported missing over a period of time.

Police say the owner found the wheelbarrow nearby and he and the officers located several other items.

An investigation into the crime led detectives to find the alleged suspects, 38-year-old James Cheek and 54-year-old Frank Ames. The two were arrested on charges of theft.

Anyone with additional information about these subjects or this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories