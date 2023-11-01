Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two accused drug dealers were arrested in Lafourche Parish following a drug bust last week.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with the Thibodaux Police Department to arrest Corbin Butler, 31, and Ray Jackson, 43, both of Thibodaux.

Sheriff Craig Webre said officers found the following during a search of Butler’s apartment:

Over 718 grams of marijuana

Over 64 Xanax pills

44 Adderall pills

Heroin

Promethazine

Hydrocodone

Drug paraphernalia including items commonly used to mix fentanyl with heroin

Two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen

Butler was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, operation/creation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, Adderall, Xanax, and hydrocodone.

His bond was set at $293, 000.

Jackson was booked on four outstanding warrants for contempt of court stemming from previous drug charges. He also faces charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

His bond was set at $361,600.

