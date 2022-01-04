Two-alarm fire burns along Mississippi River in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Authorities began investigating a fire that burned a portion of the Mississippi River in Algiers on Monday evening.

Shortly before 9:00, NOFD responded to a report of a boat fire near the intersection of Patterson Road and Wiltz Street.

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a huge section of wharf engulfed in flames. NOFD reports that some of the fire was also quickly growing towards a marshy area surrounded by trees.

In an effort to contain the blaze, crews ran hose lines across the Mississippi River levee. However, NOFD quickly requested assistance from the Port of New Orleans Fire Boat General Kelley to help control the fire from the other side of the wharf.

Despite the fire boat’s response, barges docked directly in front of the wharf made it difficult for Gen. Kelley to spray water onto the fire.

More than 50 crewmembers struggled to fight the flames for the next hour, finally controlling the fire at 10:20.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.