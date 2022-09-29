Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Two more people have been arrested in the case of the shooting that killed 33-year-old Donte Perry and left his 12-year-old daughter in the hospital.

Thursday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page, that 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra’von Johnson of Tickfaw, were taken into custody. Investigators originally named the two as persons of interest but they later became suspects.

Deputies say the two were arrested earlier in the week for separate crimes involving narcotics and firearms. Guidry and Johnson are now charged with:

1 count First Degree Murder

2 counts Attempted First Degree Murder

1 count Armed Robbery

2 counts Aggravated Kidnapping

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin was arrested, accused of pulling the trigger on Perry and his daughter during the home invasion. Hookfin is charged with:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder (2 counts)

Armed robbery

Aggravated kidnapping (2 counts)