Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man and woman are behind bars after they allegedly stole over $1 million in items from a Houma business.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said employees reported a burglary at the business in the 100 block of Commercial Drive on Sunday, May 7.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two people leave behind a vehicle and run into a wooded area near the business when they arrived.

Soignet said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple stolen items. In total, over $1 million in items were identified as stolen from the business. He added that the vehicle led to the identification of 61-year-old Russell Duncan Britt as a suspect.

Britt was brought in for questioning, and Soignet said he confessed to burglarizing the business on multiple occasions. He was charged with four counts of simple burglary, felony theft and unauthorized use of a moveable.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff said 52-year-old Angela Rainey was also identified as a suspect. He said she also confessed to burglarizing the business on multiple occasions. She was charged with four counts of simple burglary, felony theft and multiple outstanding warrants.

Britt’s bond was set at $175,000 and Rainey’s was set at $135,500. They were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

