Yolanda Nixon (left) and Kayla Williams (right), (Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women are wanted in connection to an aggravated burglary that happened at an Algiers Point home on Wednesday, May 24.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the victims reported the burglary around 5:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Elmira Avenue.

They reported two women kicked in their door, physically attacked one of them and threated the other with a knife.

The victims said the women then left with some of their property.

NOPD officials said 52-year-old Yolanda Nixon and 20-year-old Kayla Williams are wanted for aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information about their locations can call NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504)-658-6040 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

