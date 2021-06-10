Two 19-year-olds charged with lewd and lascivious battery on 12-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two teenagers are charged in a sexual battery case after they connected with a 12-year-old on social media, Panama City Police said.

After dealing with a disturbance at a home on Tuesday police officers learned the victim had been having a conversation with 19-year-old Ashley Tucker and 19-year-old Adrien Smith through a social media app.

The investigation revealed she had been picked up transported to another location where Smith engaged in sexual conduct with her, officers wrote in a news release. They added that Tucker encouraged the act.

Smith is charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery. Tucker is charged with

lewd and lascivious battery. Police said more charges are pending.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD Tip411 app.