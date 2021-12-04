Twenty-Six individuals arrested following narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes

AVOYELLES/RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, 26 individuals were arrested on various drug charges stemming from an extensive narcotics investigation. In June 2020, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office, Bunkie Police Department, and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating illegal drug activity in Avoyelles Parish.

The investigation was initiated due to the increase of overdose deaths in Avoyelles Parish. Based on the large-scale investigation, multiple state, local, and federal agencies joined to assist.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Louisiana State Police and several other law enforcement serving numerous state arrest warrants throughout Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes. In total, investigation resulted in the following actions:

26 criminal arrests (distribution of narcotics – felonies)

The seizure of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl

The recovery of two illegally possessed firearms

The seizure of nearly $5,000 in drug related currency

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Agencies involved in the investigations include Louisiana State Police, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI Alexandria Field Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Louisiana Army National Guard, Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police Department, Marksville Police Department, Bunkie Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (R.A.D.E.).