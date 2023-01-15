NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University’s Police Department has partnered with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrol activity around campus in response to a series of recent armed robberies.

Those patrols are centered around the Broadway Corridor that borders the campus.

According to the administration, the armed robberies are believed to have occurred by the same group of individuals.

By partnering with the NOPD it will allow the university to investigate the most recent incidents and take proactive measures to prevent future incidents.

Campus safety services and programs can be found on their website.

Tulane urges those who may have any information related to these or any other criminal activity on Tulane’s campus to call TUPD at (504)865-5911 or NOPD at 911.

