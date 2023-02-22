NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beads apparently weren’t the only thing up for grabs on Fat Tuesday. The New Orleans Police Department says ATM was stolen from a Magazine Street business early Mardi Gras morning.

Police say around 4:15 a.m., detectives responded to the 600 block of Magazine where a pickup truck had crashed into the business’s storefront. The name of the business was not disclosed by the NOPD.

That’s when an ATM from the business was also stolen. We’re told the machine was later recovered nearby and had been damaged.

Other details from the theft were not released in the early reports of the incident. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Second District office at 504-658-6020.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

