MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Many woman is behind bars facing dozens of charges after allegedly stealing financial information from a fast-food restaurant where she briefly worked earlier this summer, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

De’Sha Laneece Waller, 25, who was arrested August 5 and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail on charges of misdemeanor theft and obstruction of justice in one case and aggravated cruelty to animals, on Friday was slapped with an additional 42 counts, this time for identity theft.

In addition, on August 8, Waller was charged with two warrants for felony theft from Caddo Parish.

In the original misdemeanor theft case, Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Don Flores obtained a search warrant to seize Waller’s cell phone for evidence.

In the course of that investigation, Detective Shelly Sepulvado discovered more than 40 videos of different credit/debit cards (front & back) in Waller’s phone, taken while Waller was working the drive-thru at Southern Classic Chicken in Many, Louisiana on the evening of Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Waller was employed at Southern Classic from June 24 – July 3, 2022.

Detectives say that it appears Waller’s phone was lying on the counter in video record mode, and she allegedly would hold the different cards in front of the camera to record all the card information. The videos also displayed Waller’s face in the background.

According to investigators, at least one of the victims’ credit card information was used for purchases, but it remains under investigation whether others were also used.

As the investigation progressed, detectives learned Waller also was recently employed at Burger King in Many. The search through Waller’s phone data is in progress and detectives say additional charges could be pending.

Waller was already incarcerated at the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail.

Mitchell asks anyone who believes their credit/debit or bank card information has been compromised or stolen, to contact their bank or institution and Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Sepulvado at 318-590-9475.