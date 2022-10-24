NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 70-year sentence has been handed down to a three-time offender for the 2019 shooting of a business owner in Jefferson Parish.

On Sept. 3, 2019, Jonathon Brown of New Orleans was at a Marrero bar in the 6500 block of Lapalco Boulevard, with a relative who reportedly groped the owner’s wife, twice. The woman told her husband what happened, leading to a confrontation in which the relative spit on the owner. A fight broke out in front of the building.

As the two parted after the fight, Brown, who was 3 months out of prison, came out of the parking lot and shot the bar owner four times in the back paralyzing him, according to the District Attorney’s office. A security guard at the bar fired back at Brown.

With surveillance video of the incident and photos posted to social media that night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were able to identify Brown. He was arrested on Oct. 11, 2019.

Due to a 2013 conviction of possession of cocaine in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, Brown was legally prohibited from having a gun. He also faced an obstruction charge after attempting to discard the 9mm used in the shooting.

On Aug.25, a three hour jury deliberation came back with a unanimous verdict finding Brown guilty as charged with judge sentencing him accordingly:

50 years for attempted murder

20 years for the firearm possession charge

40 years for the obstruction charge

The district attorney’s office filed a multiple bill on the grounds of Brown being a triple offender leading to the judge replacing the 50-year sentence with a 70-year sentence based on the previous convictions and crimes in both Jefferson and Orleans parish.

The security guard that night received a suspended 5-year prison sentence with probation in exchange for his testimony.