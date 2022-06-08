UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office released information about arrests in the Bastrop triple homicide.

Deputies arrested the following people:

Jaquarius Givens is charged with 3 Counts of First Degree Murder and 1 Count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Jaquarius Givens

Errigan Rainwater is charged with 3 Counts of First Degree Murder and 1 Count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Errigan Rainwater

John Lee Rabun is charged with 1 Count of Obstruction of Justice.

John Lee Rabun

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Mardis, deputies have booked two suspects into custody. Another suspect is expected to be taken into custody this evening. As of 5:24 PM, deputies have not released any suspects’ identities or mugshots.

As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Morehouse Parish Chief Deputy James Mardis, three teenagers are dead after an early morning shooting on Bentley Street in Bastrop, La. The shooting happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, around 12:30 AM.

According to authorities, two of the teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene and one teenager was pronounced dead at Morehouse General Hospital. As of now, there is limited information about the shooting and the identification of the possible suspect.

As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.