IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals.

Nguyen Nguyen of Pennsylvania, Thinh Nguyen, of Texas and Ngoc Pham, of California, were all charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics.





Image courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

So what led to the arrest of this trio?

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, “approximately 63 pounds of marijuana was seized following a traffic stop on I-10.”