HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent search of a home in Tangipahoa Parish led to the seizure of weapons and drugs including meth, cocaine and heroin. Micarious Mack, 35, Davondey Robinson, 29 and Ashley Slocum, 41 were taken into custody.

The months-long investigation which lead to their capture centered around a home on Kingland Drive in the Woodlake Estates Subdivision. It was at that home where a search warrant was executed on Friday, Feb. 10.

A search of the home uncovered these items:

Almost 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 5 ounces of suspected cocaine

Approximately 3.5 ounces of suspected heroin

Approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine

Two bottles of suspected promethazine syrup

Approximately 3 ounces of suspected marijuana

Three firearms including a reported stolen pistol

“Investigators also located paraphernalia in the residence which was consistent with that of manufacturing crack cocaine, as well as paraphernalia consistent with that of mixing unknown products with suspected heroin,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO said that Robinson and Slocum are facing the same charges including two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, three counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, one count of manufacturing cocaine base, one count of possession of CDS IV, two counts of possession of a legend drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The third suspect, Micarious Mack, was charged with one count of possession of CDS II and multiple traffic violations, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show that Micarious Mack and Davondey Robinson remain behind bars.