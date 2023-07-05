MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A Marrero man abruptly ended his murder trial and pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend in court on Wednesday, July 5.

The Office of Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick announced that Shawn Chiasson, 23, of Marrero, pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Lindsey Williams, 29.

Court documents revealed that back in August 2021, deputies of the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office (JPSO) responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive where they located Williams shot to death in her bedroom.

The suspect, Chiasson, reportedly used Williams’ 11-year-old son’s cell phone to call 911. Chiasson told operators that his name was “Jake,” and told the 911 operator someone had been shot before fleeing the scene.

At some point after Chiasson shot Williams, he fled to Westwego where he dumped the pistol along a canal bank.

Chiasson was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2021 conviction of possession of heroin.

It was during Chiasson’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony that he told his public defender that he would plead guilty as charged. Chiasson’s ex-girlfriend was on the witness stand testifying about a 2017 incident in which he allegedly beat her while she was eight months pregnant.

Chiasson was sentenced to life sentence, as well as 20 years for the firearm charge and 40 years for obstruction of justice after discarding the murder weapon.

