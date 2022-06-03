NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The trial date is now set for the four teenagers accused of a brutal carjacking. The victim, 73-year-old Linda Frickey, died and one of her arms was torn from her body.

When a lawyer for one of those teens tried to apologize to the woman’s family, the family didn’t want to hear it.

The mood was heavy in the courtroom. All four teens were handcuffed and their heads were hanging down.

Orleans Parish Criminal Judge Kimya Holmes has set the trial date for April 3, 2023.

The teens, John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’Qel Curtis, are being tried as adults. All are charged with second-degree murder.

“We know nothing is ever going to bring Aunt Linda back, but we do feel there is a good case the DA’s office is handling,” said Frickey’s niece Danielle Duffourc.

During the hearing, William Boggs, an attorney for Honore, said while they entered a plea of not guilty and maintain that plea, they wanted to recognize the extreme grief and despair of the Frickey family.

That apology didn’t sit well with Frickey’s sister

“There is no sorry,” said Jinny Lynn-Griffin. “I’m sorry they killed her.”

VIDEO: NOPD releases footage of suspects in horrific carjacking that fatally dismembered elderly woman

For Frickey’s family, seeing her accused murderers in court was overwhelming.

“The things are so shocking, ” said Frickey’s sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “It’s just hard to believe human beings can be that way.”

“I just had anger, terrible anger and I will every time I go to court,” said Griffin.

“It kind of brought back feelings to what happened and all of the emotions we had hearing the news that day,” said Duffourc.

They add there is only one way for justice to be served.

“Life sentences for all involved,” said Richard.

If convicted, the teens face life in prison.