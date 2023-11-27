Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The trial for 18-year-old John Honore began on Monday, Nov. 27. He’s the final suspect accused of carjacking and fatally dismembering Linda Frickey in the Mid-City area last year.

On March 21, 2022, four teens approached 73-year-old Frickey’s vehicle, forced her out at gunpoint, drove off with her arm caught in a seatbelt and dragged her for at least a block. Police found her car at the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets hours later.

Three of the teens, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Marquel Curtis, accepted plea deals for attempted manslaughter on Nov. 20.

So far, the jury has heard from the defendant, plaintiffs and two witnesses from the state. One jury member was excused from the case.

The defense submitted a Notice of Acknowledgement, which includes an apology letter to Frickey’s family.

In opening statements, the state warned jurors that “you will see things that you will never be able to unsee.”

In the defense’s opening statements, they said “look, he did it. There’s no doubt that he did it.” Following this, Honore’s father became upset and was escorted out of the courtroom for being disruptive.

The first two witnesses, a husband and wife, gave their testimony. The wife explained how they found Frickey’s body in the road and how they tried to cover her with a sheet.

Video surveillance was going to be shown, but before it was, the judge called up the attorneys. They decided to turn the monitor in the courtroom toward the jury to protect the family from having to see the footage. At least 20 to 25 people in Frickey’s family were present in the courtroom.

Stay with WGNO as we continue to follow the trial on air and online.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts