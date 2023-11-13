Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The trial for the man accused of killing a child in the Michoud area in 2022 has begun.

In January 2022, officers with the New Orleans Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard, where 12-year-old Derrick Cash was reportedly shot multiple times.

In a police report, officers said a worker in the area, Reg Bouie, found Cash still alive and called 911. As he gave police directions to their location, he said Cash “kind of stopped breathing.”

Cash was pronounced dead on the scene.

NOPD officers began investigating to find the person responsible.

A month later, on Feb. 7, police reports revealed now 21-year-old Tyree Conerly surrendered to police. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Further investigation revealed Tyrese Harris, the suspect arrested for the unarmed Costco carjacking that left a woman unconscious and injured, was also involved in the shooting death of Cash.

Court documents revealed he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in early 2023. He was sentenced to 40 years in jail.

