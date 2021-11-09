Treme shooting sends 3 to hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that wounded three people in the 1300 block of Bienville Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The Treme-area incident happened shortly before a similar shooting occurred in the 7th Ward that wounded two men. According to the initial report, two victims arrived at the hospital via private conveyance, while the third victim was transported via EMS.

NOPD was initially notified of this incident at about 2:05 p.m., with confirmation coming at about 2:41 p.m.

Neither ages nor gender have of the victims have been provided.

No additional information is currently available.