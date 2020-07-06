Traffic stops leads to arrest of convicted felon after police find loaded gun and drugs

THIBODAUX, LA – On Monday, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of 37-year-old Sylvester White III, of Houma.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, July 3, members of the Thibodaux Police Department stopped a white Nissan Altima for an equipment violation. The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Talbot Avenue & S. Barbier Avenue and found to be occupied by both a driver and passenger.

During the course of the stop, officers observed suspected marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. The driver who initially gave a false name, but later was identified as Sylvester White III, admitted that there was marijuana inside the vehicle.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, which rendered the findings of a small amount of suspected Marijuana, a partially smoked marijuana cigar “blunt” and a loaded .45 caliber handgun. A further search of Mr. White’s person rendered the findings of multiple packs of suboxone, along with his actual identification.

White was arrested on the following charges:

Stop Lamps and Signals Required

Possession of a Firearm/Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Suboxone (Felony)

Resisting an Officer.

White was confirmed to be a convicted felon, and was issued a summons for all charges and released pending a future court date.