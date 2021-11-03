Traffic stop turns into the arrest of Winnsboro man for possessing a stolen gun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Louisiana State Troopers observed a gold Buick Century traveling west in the left lane at high speed. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with 33-year-old Terrence T. Addison.

Addison provided a false name and birthday multiple times during the stop which forced the state trooper to place him in handcuffs. According to the trooper, they searched Addison’s vehicle and discovered a loaded KelTec P11 9mm inside of the center console.

A computer inquiry of the firearm revealed that it was reported stolen and that Addison was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The inquiry also revealed Addison had an active warrant.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Addison was charged with Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.