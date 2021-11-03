Traffic stop turns into the arrest of Winnsboro man for possessing a stolen gun

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Louisiana State Troopers observed a gold Buick Century traveling west in the left lane at high speed. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with 33-year-old Terrence T. Addison.

Addison provided a false name and birthday multiple times during the stop which forced the state trooper to place him in handcuffs. According to the trooper, they searched Addison’s vehicle and discovered a loaded KelTec P11 9mm inside of the center console.

A computer inquiry of the firearm revealed that it was reported stolen and that Addison was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The inquiry also revealed Addison had an active warrant.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Addison was charged with Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News