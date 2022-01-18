Traffic stop leads to the arrest of a man with nearly 2,000 ecstasy tablets

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were traveling on Interstate 20 behind a gold Chrysler Town and Country van when they observed the vehicle’s passenger tires cross the white fog line.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Demerikes Coffey.

While deputies were questioning Coffey, they noticed he was overly nervous and asked him to exit the vehicle. Coffey granted deputies consent to search the van for any weapons or illegal items.

According to deputies, Coffey possessed three ecstasy tablets in his front right pocket. Deputies also found two clear plastic bags containing a total of 1,984 ecstasy tablets and a Glock 45 caliber handgun inside of Coffey’s vehicle.

Coffey took ownership of the handgun and narcotics, stating he did not know the ecstasy tablets and handgun was in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Coffey was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Improper Lane Use, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.