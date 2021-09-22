Traffic stop leads to arrest of prior felon for possession of firearm

BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD)— The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s I.C.E division arrested 31-year-old Joseph Edwards on felony gun law violations on Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop in Bayou L’Ourse.

A deputy observed the vehicle with an equipment violation on LA 662 and stopped the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Edwards, and said the driver was acting nervous.

After asking the driver questions, the deputy requested consent to search the vehicle. During the search, the deputy seized a large caliber handgun. Edwards, who was a prior convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Illegal Window Tint

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Edwards remain incarcerated with a $100,000 bond.