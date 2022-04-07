WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Metro Unit Agents conducted surveillance at a residence on the 1600 block of Evergreen Street and observed several people approaching a black 2004 Lincoln LS. Agents then observed the vehicle leaving the location, traveling north of Evergreen Street.

Authorities then observed the vehicle having an expired registration on the license plate that expired in August of 2008. Agents conducted a traffic stop when the vehicle turned into Hickory Street, failing to signal.

Melanie Lynn Murphy

According to agents, they made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Melanie Lynn Murphy. While speaking with Murphy, authorities smelled a marijuana odor inside of her vehicle. Authorities went on to search the vehicle and discovered approximately 10 bags containing the following items:

78.5 grams of methamphetamine

62.8 grams of marijuana

Numerous dosage units of Xanax

Numerous empty plastic bags

After agents read Murphy her Miranda Rights, she took ownership of the marijuana; however, she denied ownership of the methamphetamine and Xanax. Murphy was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $18,000.