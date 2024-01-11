Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Terrebonne Parish.

According to deputies, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Jan. 9, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division deputy pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of James Aitkens Street for reportedly several traffic violations.

As the deputy attempted to talk to the driver, identified as Dondre Roychon Morgan, the man got out of the vehicle and ran into a home’s backyard.

Morgan was captured and arrested. During a search of the area, deputies discovered “a significant amount” of illegal drugs.

Further investigation led deputies to evidence that showed Morgan was in possession of narcotics including methamphetamines, crack cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana, during the traffic stop.

He was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of turn signals required, careless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV, possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (2 counts), and resisting an officer by flight.

Morgan is being held on a $100,000 bond.

