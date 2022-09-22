NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An investigation is underway after police say two men were shot in the Tulane-Gravier area near downtown New Orleans.

The NOPD reports that just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22), officers were called to the 2100 block of Canal Street. It was there they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims’ ages were not disclosed.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details on their medical status were unclear.

Other information surrounding a suspect and motive were unavailable. As officers continue to collect evidence, the northbound lane of Canal Street has been closed down. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for updates.

