Traffic Advisory: Homicide shuts down I-10 Eastbound at Crowder

UPDATE: The New Orleans Police Department notified the public that lanes opened back up on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal shooting on I-10 East Tuesday afternoon.
According to NOPD, around 2:54 p.m. officers received reports of the incident.
The shooting happened on I-10 East at the Crowder Boulevard exit according to officers.
When police arrived at the location they discovered a woman pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes on the eastbound side of I-10 are closed.
NOPD asks drivers to avoid the area.
There is no additional information at this time.