NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrace area.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of a traffic accident Friday (Dec. 16), at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place. When officers arrived they discovered a 20-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound while behind the wheel.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and the victims’ identity will be released upon notification of family members.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.