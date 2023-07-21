Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the suspect in a Thibodaux homicide investigation.

According to deputies, on Thursday, July 20, they began investigating a shooting in the Johnson Ridge neighborhood around 11 a.m.

Responding deputies say when they arrived, they learned one person had been shot and that the gunman was still in the area and armed. During the investigation, deputies encountered the suspect, identified as, 28-year-old Ron Eric Yusef Lewis, and took him into custody.

Soon after the arrest, the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies declared him dead on the scene.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Yusef and the victim, 25-year-old Rhykeelon Talver, were reportedly involved in an argument that led to Talver being shot while in his vehicle.

Lewis was taken to the Criminal Investigations Bureau and during an interview, deputies say he admitted to the shooting. It was also discovered the gun used in the crime was reportedly stolen from Lafourche Parish.

He has since been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex of charges of:

Second-degree murder

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

