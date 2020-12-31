TPSO: Suspects steal over $1,000 worth of cigarettes from Dollar General Store

KENTWOOD, La. (BRPROUD) — Take a good look at this picture, do you recognize anything?

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

If so, give the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office a call at (985) 351-7038 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

The picture comes from a Dollar General Store which is located at 16073 Hwy 10.

Investigators are alleging that a business burglary took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 29.

The suspects in this case took around $1,300 worth of cigarettes, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO says, “video footage captures two black males entering the store at approximately 3:55 a.m. using a hammer to break the lower portion of the front glass door to gain access.”

“The subjects then broke the glass doors to the cigarette case that is located behind the counter,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The detective in charge of this investigation is Anthony W. Stewart.