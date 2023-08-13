All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection of a stolen fire truck.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, deputies received a report of a fire truck stolen from District 1 Fire Station on Hwy 25 south around 3:00 p.m.

Shortly after reports show that the truck made a stop at East Fork Grocery in Tangipahoa at 5:50 p.m. The driver, reportedly left the truck and tried to get into the store attendant’s vehicle but was stopped by the attendant.

That’s when the man returned to the truck, heading west on Hwy 1054 towards Hwy 51.

Deputies were able to recover the truck around 9:30 p.m. after it was left, abandoned and still running near a Dollar General store in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-839-3434

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.