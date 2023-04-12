All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 28-year-old Jamie Felder Jr. in connection to a shooting incident in Hammond.

According to reports, the shooting happened Tuesday (April 11th) on Old Baton Rouge Highway.

On Wednesday (April 12th) Fedler turned himself in to the TPSO custody. He has been booked on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-615. Those who wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

