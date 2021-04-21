TPSO: Suspect allegedly takes “buggy full of merchandise” from Dollar General

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning out to all retailers in the area.

Keep an eye out for the individual seen in the pictures below.



Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

“This suspect was captured on video surveillance at the Dollar General on Airport Road in Hammond stealing an entire buggy full of merchandise,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After commandeering the buggy, the person in the photos walked out without paying.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “the incident occurred in the late evening hours of April 16th.”

Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan Altima.

If you know who the person is in this picture, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554- 5245 and ask for Detective Earl Mcfarland.

