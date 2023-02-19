TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Following the arrest of four alleged pick-pocketers on Saturday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has processed all 40 phones that were stolen.
According to Chief Travis, of the 40 phones recovered five were either not identifiable or unrecoverable due to not having SIM cards.
Deputies have already started contacting owners in regards to recovering their phones.
Listed below are the phones that have not been claimed yet.
- 213-XXX-0250
- 225-XXX-0288
- 225-XXX-3275
- 337-XXX-9253
- 504-XXX-3785
- 504-XXX-9484
- 504-XXX-4278
- 504-XXX-9834
- 504-XXX-5181
- 504-XXX-9853
- 504-XXX-5759
- 504-XXX-0680
- 504-XXX-8185
- 504-XXX-0886
- 504-XXX-8607
- 504-XXX-1230
- 504-XXX-8698
- 504-XXX-1424
- 504-XXX-8906
- 512-XXX-8884
- 707-XXX-2929
- 985-XXX-1923
- 985-XXX-3394
- 985-XXX-3983
If you believe your phone number matches one in the list, please contact TPSO at 1-985-345-6150 to make arrangements to pick up your device.