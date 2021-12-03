TPSO searching for culprits of illegal dumping at cemetery

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tangipahoa Parish Code Enforcement are asking for the public’s help with one case.

Both organizations are investigating investigating “an illegal dump site consisting of roofing shingles and construction debris at Mitchell Cemetery off of Weinberger Road in Ponchatoula,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information that could help law enforcement find the culprits, please call Detective Deliberto at delibertoc@tpso.org , or the Tangiphoa Parish Code Enforcement at 985-542-8574.

If you would prefer, you can also call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.