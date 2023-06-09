Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La (WGNO) — A Ponchatoula man reportedly turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) on Thursday, June 8, in connection to a stabbing.

TPSO officials say 41-year-old Michael King stabbed another man on Sunday, June 4.

He allegedly stabbed the man in the arm on CC Road after getting into a fight with the victim and arming himself with a knife.

King was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and faces an aggravated second-degree battery charge.

