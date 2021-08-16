TPSO: Multiple arrests made in month-long narcotics investigation

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A month-long investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office ends with several narcotics arrests.

Investigation

On Monday, the TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis announced that the office’s agents initiated an investigation surrounding narcotics trafficking in the Kentwood area.

A group of individuals accused of selling narcotics (including prescription drugs, methamphetamine, and marijuana) was identified as a result of the investigation.

Agents reportedly witnessed several drug transactions, including multiple undercover purchases from the members of the group.

The investigation closed on Friday, August 13, when agents obtained two search and seizure warrants at two residences in Kentwood.

Arrests

Tommie Lee, 46 Kentwood, LA Charges: Multiple counts of possession of illegal narcotics Possession of firearm while in possession of a controlled substance Fugitive of another jurisdiction



Michael White, 34 Kentwood, LA Charges Possession of illegal narcotics Two counts of possesion of stolen property



Curtis Bonds , 34 Kentwood, LA Charges Convicted felon in possession of a firearm Possession of drug paraphernalia Four counts of possession of illegal prescription narcotics

,

Warren Brad Travis, 43 Kentwood, LA Charges Possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia



