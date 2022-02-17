HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday, February 8.

Deputies are looking for “two masked gunmen that robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robbery took place on Parker Blvd.

TPSO says the two suspects made off “with the stolen cash as well as the food that they ordered.”

Descriptions of the teenage suspects are provided below:

One unknown black male around 15 to 16 years of age, Approximately 5’1 last seen wearing a red hoodie and stone washed pants.

One unknown black male around 15-16 years of age, Approximately 6’0.

The driver was not hurt during this armed robbery.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.