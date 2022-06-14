INDEPENDENCE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a recent shooting on Highway 1063.

26-year-old Laurence Dillion Ellzey is wanted in connection with a shooting on Saturday, June 11, that left one person with injuries.

TPSO says, “Detectives learned the victim was traveling on Highway 1063 near Noto Road when the suspect, later identified as Ellzey, drove alongside of his vehicle and began firing towards the victim, striking him once in the back.”

The shooting victim was able to make it to a local hospital on his own.

The suspect, in this case, is described by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office as a:

White male

Approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall

Weighing about 185 pounds

TPSO would like the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle seen below:

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

Detectives believe Ellzey may be driving around in that truck.

The 26-year-old is facing these charges:

1 Count – Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 Count – Aggravated Assault Drive By Shooting

1 Count – Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

1 Count Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

1 count – Felony Theft

1 count Simple Burglary

If you have seen Laurence Dillion Ellzey or the pictured truck, please call the Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 and ask for Sergeant Russell Walker.