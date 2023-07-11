Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes from two different stores on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said the two stores were the Cash and Dash Convenience Store on Sisters Road in Ponchatoula, and the Dollar General Store on Highway 190 in Hammond.

Travis said the suspect stole four cartons of cigarettes from the Cash and Dash on Friday and left in a white Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The next day, the same man was seen on surveillance allegedly stealing four cartons of cigarettes from the Dollar General Store, and leaving in the same, white Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information about these thefts can call Detective Earl McFarland at (985)-902-2043, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or visit the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa website.

