Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and identify a man accused of beating a security guard at the Parish landfill, before taking her gun and other personal belongings.

The suspect also allegedly burglarized the landfill building, and several cars.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said the crimes occurred at about 6:00 a.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill on Hano Road, where the suspect allegedly beat the female security guard with a pistol.

Travis said the guard was treated at the hospital for moderate injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the incident can call Lieutenant Jacob Schwebel at (985)-902-2037, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa website.

