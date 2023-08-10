Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 23 year-old man is in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) following a home invasion turned shooting in Hammond.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis with the TPSO, Samael Raynaldo Maldonado-Lael forced his way through a window of a mobile home at the La Casa Mobile Home Park on Old Baton Rouge Highway.

Once inside, Maldonado-Lael assaulted a guest in the residence and threatened to kill the victim and her family. During the altercation, the homeowner shot Maldonado-Lael, striking him in the leg.

At some point during the incident, Maldonado-Lael removed all of his clothing, and fled the residence, shattering the window of a nearby vehicle. He attempted to barricade himself in the vehicle until deputies arrived.

Maldonado-Lael was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

He was charged with home invasion, second degree battery, vehicle burglary, and resisting arrest.

Upon being interviewed by detectives, Maldonado-Lael admitted to consuming illegal narcotics prior to committing the home invasion.

