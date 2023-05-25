Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — An arrest was made after a man was shot and killed outside of a Kentwood bar on Wednesday, May 24.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) said deputies were called about an altercation and shooting at the Backroad 40 bar on Highway 1051.

They said the responding deputies learned 25-year-old John McGowan, of Hammond, and 38-year-old Marco Dillon, of Kentwood, were involved in a fight outside the bar.

During the fight, McGowan allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Dillon in the chest. EMS arrived and transported Dillon to Hood Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

McGowan was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm inside an alcoholic beverage outlet and protective order violation.

TPSO officials said McGowan was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic abuse battery.

