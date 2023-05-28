TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Tangipahoa parish Sunday (May 28th).
According to Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive inside the Village of Tangipahoa around 1:00 p.m.
At the scene deputies located Calvin Felton of Hammond in a yard suffering from at least one gun shot wound to the stomach.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive. The incident remains under investigation.
Chief Travis asks anyone with information regarding this homicide, to contact detectives at 985-902-2045, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!
