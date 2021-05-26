Toddler struck with taser while father battled police in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 18-month-old child was tased while his father had a confrontation with police in Schuylkill County. The child’s father is now behind bars.

Schuylkill Haven police say they were called to a domestic incident shortly before 10:00 p.m., Tuesday night on North Garfield Avenue and described the scene as nothing short of ugly.

According to court paperwork, 35-year-old Joshua King broke into his parent’s apartment, grabbed his son, and refused to come out.

Schuylkill Haven Police tells Eyewitness News that King was using his son as a human shield over the course of these events.

An officer deployed his taser multiple times while King was still holding his son and at some point during the altercation, the 18-month-old child was struck by two Taser darts on the upper left leg.

“Two Taser probes that came in contact with the child. Through this struggle with police officers and the defendant,” Schuylkill Haven Police Chief Jeff Walcott said.

The child received minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and released.

King escaped the home and officers chased him to a nearby business where King hopped in a truck and locked the doors. During this time King threw objects at police including a toolbox. Officers were eventually able to get him out and take him into custody.

King faces a litany of charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and burglary. He is currently locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 bail.

King had already met with police earlier on Tuesday.

“I will say earlier in the day we were there for a similar type incident. It was mitigated by the defendant, leaving peacefully with his son, who said he had somewhere to go and he wishes to separate himself from his family,” Walcott said.

It was an ordeal Arthur Hook, who lives across the street never expected.

“To hear, you know, something like this tragic go on while I’m at work is a shocker,” Hook said.

He and several others in the neighborhood tell Eyewitness News it is normally quiet and they are questioning how all of it could have happened.

“You thought that when you know the child was involved in that should it just made them realize you know stop,” Hook said.