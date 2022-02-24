SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, February 24, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will host a press conference following the death of 6-year-old Emma Savoie, a child who was fatally struck by a car while leaving school the day before.

Watch the live stream right here at 2:30 p.m.

The press briefing follows the incident, which happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.

An investigation revealed that as school was getting out, a group of students attempted to cross a parking lot. Police say a faculty member was directing traffic when for reasons under investigation, the child ran out into the path of a moving truck.

The child, later identified as Savoie, was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Slidell PD reports that other factors in the incident are also under investigation, including whether the truck was speeding or driving recklessly. However, police say the case appears to be a tragic accident

More details are expected to come from Thursday’s press conference. Watch the briefing live at 2:30 p.m.