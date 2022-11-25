MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.

The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road.

Mark Anthony Snipes Jr., 31, was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

“This was an online meeting that didn’t work out,” said Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr. “The victim got out of the car to get away and was then run over by the suspect’s car.”

The sheriff said after the victim was hit by Snipes’s vehicle, she fell into a ditch and was there for several hours before a passing motorist discovered her.

“It was a dark and rainy night,” said the sheriff. “She laid there for hours trying to get help.”

The victim’s leg was broken in several places, and she was transported to the Regional One Medical Center for treatment.

In 2018, WREG interviewed Snipes after he helped Haywood County authorities rescue a woman and her child who had been kidnapped. This time he’s the one accused of hurting someone.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s department said Snipes’s Chevy Cobalt had a cracked front windshield.

Haywood County is about 60 miles northeast of Memphis.

